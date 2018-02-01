Sister of Horton Variety owner describes miraculous recovery from brutal October assault

Months after a brutal assault left a variety store owner in critical condition, his family says he is going through a miraculous recovery.

Rajaie “Roger” El Shorafa was rushed to hospital after being found outside his store, Horton Variety, back on Oct. 21. His sister, Samar El Shorafa, told 980 CFPL that at one point she wasn’t sure he even recognized her. Now he can walk and speak without slurring.

“It is from all these people that they love him and they pray for him. Believe me, it’s a miracle. I am a nurse and I know how we have a lot of cases, and it’s barely one or two you get back to normal.”

Samar El Shorafa added that the outpouring of support from the community, which included a GoFundMe campaign and benefit concert, has been unbelievable.

“I want to really appreciate everyone. Everyone supported my brother, and his wife, and my dad, and the all the family,” she said.

Roger El-Shorafa was the sole breadwinner for his wife and three kids. Doctors believe it’ll take another six months to a year before he can potentially return to work. Samar El Shorafa told 980 CFPL that outside of the roughly $20,000 raised for the family, her father has been taking care of bills and they are still waiting for government assistance.

Meantime, Jessie Aaron McConnell, 22, was arrested in November and charged with aggravated assault in the case.