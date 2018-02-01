Limestone School Board’s Construction Internship Program builds No. 91

Student home builders were proudly showing off their construction skills at an open house on Wednesday in Amherstview. It marks the 91st build under the Limestone School Board’s Construction Internship Program (BCIP).

The two-storey dwelling is located at 224 Pratt Dr., an address that has plenty of meaning to a group of 16 students who took part. Will Huick is one of those students.

“It’s hard to put it in words, but just knowing that you and some peers, friends have taken some concrete and material and you’ve built it into a home — it’s going to turn into somebody’s home. It’s amazing.”

The construction internship program has been running for 27 years. Dan Fisher is the current head of the program and says there are plenty of lessons learned and more importantly, a need.

“I think there’s a real energy around apprenticeships and skilled trades right now. I know as a board, we’re really pushing it, really making those opportunities for the kids like those in the BCIP and other ways too.”

The build started in October and despite the less-than-ideal weather conditions, Fisher says he’s extremely pleased with the end result.