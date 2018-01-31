Health
WATCH LIVE: BC Coroners Service releases number of drug overdose deaths for 2017

Numbers released by the B.C. Coroners Service highlight the devastating effects of the overdose crisis in the province.

At 11 a.m. PT, the B.C. Coroners Service will release the latest provincial death statistics for the illicit drug overdose crisis, with updated numbers for 2017.

There were 914 overdose deaths recorded in B.C. in 2016, most involving fentanyl.

From January through July 2017, fentanyl was found in four of every five illicit drug overdose deaths. More specifically, 706 of the 876 drug deaths involved fentanyl; which is a 143 per cent increase over the same seven-month period in 2016.

Last year, the B.C. NDP created the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions aimed at tackling the province’s opioid crisis.

The NDP also committed $322 million over a three-year period to fight the opioid crisis. The federal government also assured $10 million for B.C. due to the alarming numbers.

