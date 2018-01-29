Hundreds of homes northeast of Winnipeg without power until Tuesday morning

Nearly 500 Manitoba Hydro customers are going to have to find somewhere warm to stay tonight.
Power has been out west of Birds Hill Park since 7 a.m. Monday due to a defective transformer.
On Monday morning 690 customers were without power but Hydro restored power to 200 of them.
Hydro says the rest of those customers won’t have restored power until 8 a.m. Tuesday at the earliest.
