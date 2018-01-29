Hundreds of homes northeast of Winnipeg without power until Tuesday morning

Nearly 500 Manitoba Hydro customers are going to have to find somewhere warm to stay tonight.

Power has been out west of Birds Hill Park since 7 a.m. Monday due to a defective transformer.

READ MORE: Strong winter storm hitting Manitoba Tuesday

On Monday morning 690 customers were without power but Hydro restored power to 200 of them.

Hydro says the rest of those customers won’t have restored power until 8 a.m. Tuesday at the earliest.

2/2 #mboutage Area affected is Cooks Creek, west to Birds Hill Park and south towards Oakbank. If you’re still without power, please find a safe place to spend the night. Our crews continue to work, but full restoration will not occur until 8 a.m. Tuesday at earliest. — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 29, 2018

#mboutage Cooks Creek, Birds Hill Park area: Our staff have located a defective transformer. Full restoration will not occur until tomorrow morning when it is replaced. Residents still without power are advised to seek alternative shelter for the night. 1/2 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 29, 2018

The latest on the outages can be found on Manitoba Hydro’s website by clicking here.