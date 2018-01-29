WestJet announces more flights to Kelowna

WestJet will add another nine direct flights between Kelowna and Vancouver each week.

With the additions to the schedule, the airline will fly between the two cities seven times a day, or 49 times a week.

WestJet also said it’s adding another 60 weekly flights to various destinations from its Vancouver hub.

“Since 2013, we have invested in providing 40 per cent more capacity for our guests in the community,” WestJet vice president Brian Znotins said in a news release on Monday. “With today’s increases, we will have more than 80 daily departures, and that means increased connectivity as well as convenience.”

The airline is also adding extra flights from Vancouver to Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, Regina, Fort St. John, Victoria, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas.

On March 15, WestJet will also be launching thrice weekly service between Vancouver and Mexico City. The route will move to daily service on April 29.

“We are thrilled that WestJet is enhancing its schedule and connectivity out of YVR this summer,” Craig Richmond, Vancouver Airport Authority’s president and chief executive, said in a news release. “The addition of more than 60 weekly flights provides passengers with even more flexibility when travelling to key destinations in Canada and Mexico.”