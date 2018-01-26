missing person
January 26, 2018 10:15 am
Updated: January 26, 2018 10:19 am

Winnipeg police searching for missing woman

By Sr. Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area of Winnipeg Thursday evening.

Winnipeg Police Service Handout
A A

Winnipeg police are looking for help in finding a missing 61-year-old woman.

Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area of Winnipeg Thursday evening.

She is described as 5’1″ with a medium build, long grey hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
Report an error
Eunice Rochon
missing person
Seven Oaks
Winnipeg police
Winnipeg Police Service

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News