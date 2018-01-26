Winnipeg police searching for missing woman

Winnipeg police are looking for help in finding a missing 61-year-old woman.

Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area of Winnipeg Thursday evening.

MISSING: Eunice ROCHON, 61, last seen in the Seven Oaks area in the late evening of Jan 25. She was last seen wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers, and a hat. Any information regarding her whereabouts contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250https://t.co/azC7CUyoK3 pic.twitter.com/DQluWInL4H — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) January 26, 2018

She is described as 5’1″ with a medium build, long grey hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.