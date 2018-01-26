Winnipeg police searching for missing woman
Winnipeg police are looking for help in finding a missing 61-year-old woman.
Eunice Rochon was last seen in the Seven Oaks area of Winnipeg Thursday evening.
She is described as 5’1″ with a medium build, long grey hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a light blue jacket, brown slippers and a hat.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.
