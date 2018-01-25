BUSINESS REPORT: NAFTA hanging over interest rate decisions from the Bank of Canada

In an interview in Davos, Switzerland, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz reiterated any move higher in interest rates obviously depends on economic data, but he again warned that NAFTA negotiations have a direct bearing on where he thinks rates might be heading.

The Bank raised Canadian rates for the third time in seven months earlier in January, but Poloz gave interviewers no clear direction on the path of future rate decisions.

Poloz said that NAFTA is the number one thing that keeps him up at night, but that is followed closely by the record amount of Canadian household debt and the risk of cyber-attacks.

With U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to pull out of NAFTA, the sixth and most important round of negotiations are underway in Montreal, with time running out for Canada and Mexico to settle big differences with the U.S.