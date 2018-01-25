Calgary police charge 7 in downtown drug trafficking investigation

Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in a downtown drug bust that saw seven people arrested.

The three-day investigation, which began on Jan. 15, targeted street-level drug trafficking in the downtown core.

“Dealers are drawn to high-traffic areas where they can easily move around and have a perceived belief they are flying under the radar,” Staff Sgt. Shawn Wallace explained in a Thursday news release. “Drug trafficking brings violence, social disorder and property crime to the community.”

“We will continue to keep our community safe, while working with our partners to ensure those with addictions have the resources and supports they need to stop the cycle of drug abuse.”

In total, 28 charges were laid against seven people, including: