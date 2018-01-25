Crime
January 25, 2018 10:33 am
Updated: January 25, 2018 10:38 am

Calgary police charge 7 in downtown drug trafficking investigation

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary Police Service file

Global News
A A

Calgary police have laid dozens of charges in a downtown drug bust that saw seven people arrested.

The three-day investigation, which began on Jan. 15, targeted street-level drug trafficking in the downtown core.

“Dealers are drawn to high-traffic areas where they can easily move around and have a perceived belief they are flying under the radar,” Staff Sgt.  Shawn Wallace explained in a Thursday news release. “Drug trafficking brings violence, social disorder and property crime to the community.”

“We will continue to keep our community safe, while working with our partners to ensure those with addictions have the resources and supports they need to stop the cycle of drug abuse.”

In total, 28 charges were laid against seven people, including:

  • Robert France, 37
  • Lee Sharpe, 48
  • Shawn Sokolowski, 46
  • Collette Wolfe, 28
  • Sean Gummerson, 37
  • Madison Morrison, 25
  • James Ivan, 51

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
calgary downtown
Calgary downtown core
Calgary Police Service
Collette Wolfe
Drug Trafficking
drug trafficking investigation
James Ivan
Lee Sharpe
Madison Morrison
Robert France
Sean Gummerson
Shawn Sokolowski

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News