Canada
January 25, 2018 11:10 am

1 person dead following single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

By Videographer  Global News
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg/FILE
A A

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for several hours Wednesday evening as Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single-vehicle collision just east of the Joyceville Road exit near Kingston.

READ MORE: ‘Freak accident’: 5-year-old girl dies after being hit by unoccupied SUV

Police say at approximately 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, a black Nissan Maxima veered off the highway and into the ditch. Upon arrival, emergency responders pronounced the driver, 72-year-old Victor Brennan of nearby Lansdowne dead at the scene.

Traffic was detoured at Joyceville Road and reopened at 10 p.m.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
401
accident
Fatal
Fatal Collision
Investigation
Motor Vehicle Collision
MVC
OPP
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News