1 person dead following single-vehicle collision on Hwy. 401 near Kingston

The eastbound lanes of Highway 401 were closed for several hours Wednesday evening as Ontario Provincial Police investigated a single-vehicle collision just east of the Joyceville Road exit near Kingston.

Police say at approximately 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, a black Nissan Maxima veered off the highway and into the ditch. Upon arrival, emergency responders pronounced the driver, 72-year-old Victor Brennan of nearby Lansdowne dead at the scene.

Traffic was detoured at Joyceville Road and reopened at 10 p.m.