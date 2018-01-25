Early morning apartment fire in Edmonton’s Eastwood area

Several people were forced out of their homes by a fire at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke billowing out of the back of a small apartment building on 86 Street, just south of 118 Avenue.

“Crews were close by and were quick to get inside and get after it,” district chief Leonard Mushtuk said, adding the fire was brought under control quickly.

Resident Danny Weson said his dog, Juicy Bear, woke him up.

“She just kinda nudged me and woke me up,” he explained. “I was like, ‘Oh, is it bathroom time or what?’ and then the alarms started going off so I was like, ‘Sweet, good instincts buddy.'”

They got out safely, and Edmonton transit buses were brought in to keep residents warm.

It’s believed the fire began in a suite at the back of the building, which Weson believed had six or eight units.

As of 6 a.m., there was no word of any of potential injuries, a cause of the fire or extent of damage.