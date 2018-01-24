PQ leader wants Pierre Karl Péladeau ‘to be part of the team’

Could the Parti Québécois (PQ) see the return of former leader Pierre Karl Péladeau (PKP)?

The question dominated the PQ caucus retreat in Shawinigan, Que. on Wednesday after the multi-millionaire media mogul let it slip he was contemplating a return to politics.

Wednesday, party leader Jean-François Lisée said he’s actively recruiting the 56-year-old as a candidate in the upcoming election.

“Would I like to have Pierre Karl Péladeau back? The answer is yes,” he said.

Last week, education critic Alexandre Cloutier, longtime Quebec City MNA Agnès Maltais and Montreal MNA Nicole Leger all announced on the same day that they were quitting.

Lisée is now in full recruitment mode as his party tanks in the polls.

READ MORE: PQ will ‘have its hands full’ if Peladeau returns to politics: Couillard

“Polls nine months, six months, three months before an election do not predict the outcome,” Lisée insisted.

However, he admitted he needs to convince Quebec voters that the PQ’s socialist policies lay the best path forward.

READ MORE: PQ loses heavyweight MNAs Alexandre Cloutier, Nicole Léger ahead of 2018 election

Péladeau stepped down from the party’s leadership in 2016, citing family reasons; he had been leader for less than a year.

In a radio interview with Radio-Canada Tuesday, Péladeau said his custody battle with ex-wife Julie Snyder has been resolved and his nine-year-old daughter is encouraging him to run again.

PQ leader @JFLisee has asked PKP to be a candidate in the 2018 election. So far the answer is no pic.twitter.com/wf453eh5eH — Raquel Fletcher (@RaquelGlobal) January 24, 2018

There is speculation that PKP’s return could create a power struggle in the party, with some suggesting he may try to replace Lisée as leader.

“I think people like to believe that, but he never said anything like that,” Lisée said.

READ MORE: PQ votes for motion to decrease funding to English CEGEPs

Péladeau publicly endorsed Lisée as leader at a party convention in Septemper, but since then, the head of Quebecor has raised eyebrows with what some have called his Trump-style political tweets attacking journalists and a government program that subsidizes certain media companies.

READ MORE: Pierre Karl Péladeau quits PQ leadership, politics

PQ MNAs insisted they weren’t aware if Péladeau is considering a return to politics, but most said he would be welcome.