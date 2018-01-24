Winnipeg police investigating body found outside St. James apartment block
Officers are currently on scene at the Courts of St. James off Booth Drive.
Global News has learned one person is dead. There is currently no word on what occurred.
Residents told a Global News camera person on scene they heard loud banging on several doors.
Police said they arrived at the apartment complex just before 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
We’ll continue to update you as more information becomes available.
