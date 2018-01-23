Calgary judge quotes ‘Game of Thrones’ in sentencing inmate for attack on guard

A Calgary judge has quoted the HBO series Game of Thrones in sentencing a convict who helped another inmate beat two jail guards in an unprovoked assault.

Provincial court Judge Harry Van Harten noted that the Jamie Lannister character said the words “good prisoners breed good jailers” before murdering a guard in an episode of the popular TV show.

Van Harten made the comments in his written ruling in which Desi Brown was handed a two-year sentence after pleading guilty to assault on a peace officer causing bodily harm.

Court documents said Brown helped another inmate ambush a guard and then drag him into their cell last February at the Calgary Correctional Centre.

Another guard managed to help his colleague to safety, but not before he was beaten by an inmate using a pair of handcuffs as if they were brass knuckles.

A tactical team eventually managed to arrest Brown and the other inmate.