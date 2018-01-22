Police ask for help with missing Kelowna man

Kelowna Mounties are asking the public for help in locating a Kelowna man last seen in early December.

Jeramy Derullieux was reported missing to the RCMP on Jan. 18.

Police have followed up on several possible leads without success.

Derullieux is described as:

-Caucasian male

-46 years

-5 feet 11 inches (180 cm)

-166 lbs (75 kg)

-brown hair

-brown eyes

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, leave a tip online at http://www.crimestoppers.net or text CRIMES (274637) ktown.