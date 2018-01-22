Northumberland County to launch ‘housing-first’ program to combat homelessness

People who have safe and secure places to live are better able to deal with things like addiction, health and family issues, authorities in Northumberland County say.

This ‘housing-first’ idea is being embraced by Northumberland County, which is in the process of re-vamping its homelessness programs. Northumberland County director of community and social services Lisa Horne says emergency shelters have a place in the new system but there are better ways to address homelessness.

“There’s also opportunity to have better outcomes for the individuals in our community and families in our community if we can also embed diversion and prevention methods so that people don’t end up in homeless situations,” Horne says.

READ MORE: Toronto ombudsman investigating ‘confusion’ over shelter spaces, winter programs for homeless

The Salvation Army is one of the community partners Northumberland County will be working with on the ‘Housing First’ model. David Alexander, director of community and family services, says the intention is that no-one will be left behind. Many times a person with mental health or addiction issues struggles to find a place to live. Many times landlords do not want to rent space to such people as there are often conflicts with other tenants and sometimes the rent does not get paid. But Alexander says a person who wants to get involved with the program will get support.

“We surround this particular client with service. We make sure that their rent is going to be paid. If they have addiction issues or mental health issues we’re going to connect them with the proper services where they can get the help with those things,” Alexander says.

READ MORE: Province announces plan for new housing, support for homeless in Maple Ridge

The county will be issuing a request for proposal for providing shelter services in February.