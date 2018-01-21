Canada
Police looking for witnesses following shooting in southwest Edmonton

Police investigate a shooting in SW Edmonton Sunday.

EPS is investigating following a shooting in southwest Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to a weapons complaint near 120 Street & 22 Avenue just before 4 p.m.

That’s where a man allegedly fired several shots at another man sitting inside a white sedan.

According to police, the complainant then drove away from the scene and was pulled over a short time after near Rabbit Hill Road and the Anthony Henday.

Paramedics transported a 25-year-old man to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Police believe the suspect fled the shooting on foot, before getting into a mid-2000s white pick-up truck near 119A Street.

Police do not believe the shooting was random.

Anyone with information is urged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

