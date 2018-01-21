Police looking for witnesses following shooting in southwest Edmonton
EPS is investigating following a shooting in southwest Edmonton Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to a weapons complaint near 120 Street & 22 Avenue just before 4 p.m.
That’s where a man allegedly fired several shots at another man sitting inside a white sedan.
According to police, the complainant then drove away from the scene and was pulled over a short time after near Rabbit Hill Road and the Anthony Henday.
Paramedics transported a 25-year-old man to hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Police believe the suspect fled the shooting on foot, before getting into a mid-2000s white pick-up truck near 119A Street.
Police do not believe the shooting was random.
Anyone with information is urged to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.