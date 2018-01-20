Police chase lasts 15 minutes; SQ says driver dropped weapons out window during pursuit

A 40-year-old man could be facing several charges after a police chase began in Saint-Esprit, Que. and ended in Laval.

According to Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Claude Denis, the chase began at 9 a.m. and lasted 15 minutes.

Denis said the driver of an SUV was speeding and refused to stop, adding that during the pursuit, the driver dropped hunting weapons out the window.

“It is impossible for the moment to confirm if the vehicle is stolen or not,” Denis said.

Police forces from municipalities were also involved, including Laval, Mascouche and Terrebonne.

The man will remain detained and is expected to appear in court Sunday.