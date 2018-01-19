Ministry of Environment says Kingslake Plaza mystery powder is material used in rubber production

The mystery substance found mixed in the snow at Kingslake Plaza in Kingston appears to be an additive used in the production of tire and rubber products, provincial officials report.

The substance appears to have leaked out from a commercial truck, officials from Ontario’s Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change say.

“While we don’t have sample results yet… the trucking company informed the ministry that the material is a black additive (Birla Carbon N299-Carbon Black),” ministry spokesperson, Gary Wheeler said in an email to CKWS TV.

The email explained the black powdery additive is used in the “making of tires and other mechanical rubber products.”

The situation caused patrons of the Kingslake Plaza to worry about public and environmental safety, as the substance had mixed in with snow and covered most of the large parking lot.

“I didn’t even want to get out of the car, because I don’t know what I’m going to get on my feet and track in my house,” Kingston resident, Christina Lees said on Thursday.

“I made sure to park away from it,” another Kingslake shopper, Linda Fair said of the substance.

Officials with the City of Kingston say there have been no impacts to the storm sewer network, but there are booms and straw bales in place as a precaution.

An environmental company had cleared the parking lot of the substance by Friday morning. Ministry of environment staff will continue to monitor the situation, but don’t believe there is any threat to the public.