Lethbridge Burger King under investigation after it’s accused of having foreign workers living in basement: labour minister

There are still many unanswered questions about an inspection done last Wednesday by Alberta Health Services at a Burger King restaurant located at 1950 3 Ave. S. in Lethbridge.

On Thursday, Alberta’s labour minister announced her department is now investigating the order that claims “sleeping or living accommodations for foreign workers was found” in the basement of the Burger King.

AHS still isn’t providing specifics on exactly what inspector Rob Mattice found, other than mattresses and furniture, to prove it was foreign workers who might be living there.

Kerry Williamson, the senior media relations advisor with AHS, would only tell Global News that “AHS stands by the wording in the executive order.” She added they are satisfied with the steps taken by Burger King to rectify the situation, and that AHS has since rescinded the order.

The owner of the Burger King isn’t responding to requests for comment either, instead referring Global News to Burger King’s head office.

“We have spoken to the restaurant owner, who independently owns and operates this location, and he has confirmed that the accusations regarding accommodations are not true,” Burger King’s head office said in a statement on Wednesday. “We have also been advised that Alberta Health Services has rescinded their notice. However, we will continue to ensure compliance with our high operational standards.”

No additional statement was provided by Burger King on Thursday.

Alberta’s labour ministry said its investigation will not be specific to foreign workers, but rather the entire operation.

“All Albertans deserve workplaces that are safe, fair and family-friendly,” Labour Minister Christina Gray said in a statement. “Any employer taking advantage of workers or putting worker safety at risk is completely unacceptable, and will not be tolerated.

“Both Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) and Employment Standards (ES) are investigating the allegations of sleeping/living accommodations for workers at this food establishment in Lethbridge,” the statement goes on to say. “Alberta’s workplace laws apply equally to everyone, regardless of someone’s immigration status in Canada; our government takes this matter very seriously and will have more to say pending the results of both investigations.”