January 18, 2018 8:14 pm

Car plows into crowd at Rio’s Copacabana Beach, injuring 11

By Staff The Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO – A car has driven onto the crowded seaside boardwalk along Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, and Brazilian authorities say at least 11 people have been injured.

The Twitter account of Brazil’s military police force reports the number of injured and says the driver in Thursday night’s incident has been taken into custody.

A witness reports seeing at least one child among the injured.

The car stopped in the sand after it apparently crossed the wide sidewalk that runs between the beach and a busy road. Several people were knocked down and lying on the ground.

