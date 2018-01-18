New Niagara West high school to be built on Grimsby-Beamsville border

A site has been chosen for the new public high school that will be built in West Niagara.

The District School Board of Niagara’s finance committee has approved the purchase of 20 acres of land on Durham Road, fronting on to King Street.

The location sits below the escarpment and straddles the border of Grimsby and Beamsville.

READ MORE: Niagara school board votes for closures in Grimsby, Beamsville and Smithville

Board chair Dale Robinson says “we are very pleased to have found property located centrally to the majority of the student population.” He adds that “from the outset of this process, we felt it important to find a location below the escarpment to maximize accessibility.”

The new school will be built to accommodate more than 1,500 students and have more than 60 classrooms and it will replace public high schools that are closing in Grimsby, Beamsville and Smithville.

The land deal is to be approved at a board meeting on Jan. 23.

The new high school is expected to open in September 2020.