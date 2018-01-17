The City of Vancouver says more than 330 people died of an overdose in 2017

It appeared to be a mixed bag in the overdose crisis when it came to Vancouver’s numbers for 2017.

At a council presentation Wednesday morning, city staff say a record 335 Vancouverites died of an overdose that year.

However since May, the number of deaths have been on a downward trend.

Taking a month-to-month look, we saw a drop in OD deaths in #Vancouver since May 2017. We are thankful to our emergency responders, front-line workers & community volunteers who work around the clock to save lives. #vanpoli #OpioidCrisis pic.twitter.com/TDDQxTiTco — Van Mayor's Office (@VanMayorsOffice) January 17, 2018

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Chief Darrell Reid said it has been responding to about four overdoses per day.

“This has certainly become a city-wide problem,” said Reid.

READ MORE: City of Vancouver’s 2017 drug overdose numbers already surpass 2016 total; estimate 400 deaths by year end

In a statement, the City of Vancouver says the total estimated deaths overdose deaths in 2017 are 43 per cent higher than 2016’s total. It adds compared to the first half of 2017, monthly overdose deaths are down approximately 40 to 50 per cent.

The City says Province-wide the latest stats show upwards of 1,200 people have died from illicit drug overdoses, with final numbers yet to be confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.