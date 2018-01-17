Prince fans upset over Justin Timberlake’s listening party held at Paisley Park Studios

WARNING: This story contains graphic language

Justin Timberlake will host a listening party for his upcoming album at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios and that rubs some people the wrong way.

Prince fans are concerned that Timberlake’s Man of the Woods party, a sold out event which takes place on Super Bowl week, disrespects the legacy of the Little Red Corvette singer.

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake debuts ‘Filthy’ music video from upcoming album

“Who the f**k is letting Timberlake do his album listening party at Paisley Park?” tweeted one user. “Prince would have never consigned this.”

Another user took exception to how alcohol is being sold at Paisley Park, something Prince forbid at some point in his life: “Justin Timberlake performing at Paisley Park for $80 a pop and selling liquor there during Super Bowl weekend is ridiculously disrespectful to Prince and his legacy.”

READ MORE: Justin Timberlake announces ‘Man Of The Woods’ tour dates

For the record: Justin Timberlake performing at Paisley Park for $80 a pop and selling liquor there during Super Bowl weekend is ridiculously disrespectful to Prince and his legacy. — REGGIEOnTheMOVE™ (@ReginaldLBarnes) January 16, 2018

And this Prince fan account definitely was not happy with the news. “Justin Timberlake disrespected Prince with that weak diss track back in the day and now he’s allowed to perform inside Paisley Park?” said a Twitter user named Dreaming in Purple.

I haven’t been much on Twitter lately but need to make an exception this one time. Justin Timberlake disrespected Prince with that weak diss track back in the day and now he’s allowed to perform inside Paisley Park ? Disrespect all over again…SMH 😒 pic.twitter.com/ErfaA5wEPm — ♡Dreaming in Purple♡ (@PurpleFlower83) January 14, 2018

Take a look at more negative reaction to Timberlake’s party at Paisley Park Studios.

The Media: “Justin Timberlake To Host Album Listening Session – At Prince’s Paisley Park Home” Prince in heaven: pic.twitter.com/dwTG599rQh — 𝚌𝚊𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚎🕊 (@dovesymbol) January 13, 2018