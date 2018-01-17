Prince fans upset over Justin Timberlake’s listening party held at Paisley Park Studios
WARNING: This story contains graphic language
Justin Timberlake will host a listening party for his upcoming album at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios and that rubs some people the wrong way.
Prince fans are concerned that Timberlake’s Man of the Woods party, a sold out event which takes place on Super Bowl week, disrespects the legacy of the Little Red Corvette singer.
“Who the f**k is letting Timberlake do his album listening party at Paisley Park?” tweeted one user. “Prince would have never consigned this.”
Another user took exception to how alcohol is being sold at Paisley Park, something Prince forbid at some point in his life: “Justin Timberlake performing at Paisley Park for $80 a pop and selling liquor there during Super Bowl weekend is ridiculously disrespectful to Prince and his legacy.”
And this Prince fan account definitely was not happy with the news. “Justin Timberlake disrespected Prince with that weak diss track back in the day and now he’s allowed to perform inside Paisley Park?” said a Twitter user named Dreaming in Purple.
Take a look at more negative reaction to Timberlake’s party at Paisley Park Studios.
