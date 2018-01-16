Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest air of 2018 moves in

Peter Quinlan, Meteorologist By Meteorologist  Global News

Positive temperatures pop into Saskatoon's weather forecast this week.

Warmest air so far this year moves in with positive temperatures on the way!

Tuesday

After briefly falling into the -20s overnight, Saskatoon warmed up to -19 by morning with wind chills into the -30s at times.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine started the day with a breezy southerly wind helping warm us up through the mid-minus teens before noon.

Sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the day with the mercury clambering up into minus single digits for the first time in a week as an upper ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around through the evening as temperatures fall back just slightly into the minus teens as a warm southerly wind continues to blow.

Wednesday

A potent upper disturbance slips through Wednesday that will bring us back into the clouds in the morning and also bring in a risk of a rain/snow mix and possible freezing rain midday.

There is a slight risk of mixed precipitation midday Wednesday in the Saskatoon area as a disturbance ripples through.

Skies should clear out later in the day with a breezy westerly wind kicking up into the afternoon gusting upwards of 50 km/h, which will help mix down warm air with a daytime high a degree or two above freezing.

Breezy westerly winds kick in Wednesday and help mix down warm air during the day.

Thursday-Friday

Warm air hangs on for Thursday as we slide into the warm sector of the next system swinging in, which will push temperatures further up, possibly up to 3 degrees above zero in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

We swing into the warm sector of a developing system on Thursday that’ll help propel temperatures up above freezing.

As that system slides through on Friday there is a chance of a few flurries, particularly later in the day, with cooler air also dropping in and sweeping our daytime high back below freezing, but just.

Weekend Outlook

Arctic air surges back in with a chance of some snow this weekend under mostly cloudy skies as daytime highs dive back into minus double digits by Sunday.

Arctic air darts back in as soon as the warm air moves out this weekend.

Here is your Saskatoon SkyTracker 7-Day Weather Forecast.

This sun dogs picture for the Jan. 16 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Fond du Lac by Dougie Pacquette:

Saskatoon weather outlook is your source for Saskatoon’s most accurate forecast and is your one stop shop for all things weather for central and northern Saskatchewan with comprehensive, in depth analysis that you can only find here.

