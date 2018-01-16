Saskatoon weather outlook: warmest air of 2018 moves in

Warmest air so far this year moves in with positive temperatures on the way!

Saskatoon Forecast

Tuesday

After briefly falling into the -20s overnight, Saskatoon warmed up to -19 by morning with wind chills into the -30s at times.

Beautiful blue skies and sunshine started the day with a breezy southerly wind helping warm us up through the mid-minus teens before noon.

This is the mildest morning we've had in a week! Currently at -15 with a wind chill of -23 in Saskatoon! https://t.co/x4qwUgfN5i #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/BuuUNONHHn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) January 16, 2018

Sunny skies will stick around for the remainder of the day with the mercury clambering up into minus single digits for the first time in a week as an upper ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around through the evening as temperatures fall back just slightly into the minus teens as a warm southerly wind continues to blow.

Wednesday

A potent upper disturbance slips through Wednesday that will bring us back into the clouds in the morning and also bring in a risk of a rain/snow mix and possible freezing rain midday.

Skies should clear out later in the day with a breezy westerly wind kicking up into the afternoon gusting upwards of 50 km/h, which will help mix down warm air with a daytime high a degree or two above freezing.

Thursday-Friday

Warm air hangs on for Thursday as we slide into the warm sector of the next system swinging in, which will push temperatures further up, possibly up to 3 degrees above zero in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.

As that system slides through on Friday there is a chance of a few flurries, particularly later in the day, with cooler air also dropping in and sweeping our daytime high back below freezing, but just.

Weekend Outlook

Arctic air surges back in with a chance of some snow this weekend under mostly cloudy skies as daytime highs dive back into minus double digits by Sunday.

