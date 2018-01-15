Trending
January 15, 2018 11:14 pm

Fugu fish error prompts emergency warning in Japanese city

By Staff Agence France-Presse

Photo taken on June 5, 2012 shows a pufferfish, known as fugu in Japan, on a chopping board to remove toxic internal organs at a Japanese restaurant 'Torafugu-tei' in Tokyo.

YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/GettyImages
A A

A Japanese city has activated an emergency warning system to alert residents to avoid eating locally purchased blowfish, after a mix-up saw toxic parts of the delicacy go on sale.

A supermarket in Gamagori in central Japan sold five packages of fugu fish without removing the livers, which can contain a deadly poison.

READ MORE: Twitter reacts as Trump dumps fish food into koi pond – but Abe did it first

Story continues below

Three of the potentially lethal specimens have been located, but the other two remain at large, local official Koji Takayanagi told AFP.

“We are calling for residents to avoid eating fugu, using Gamagori city’s emergency wireless system,” which broadcasts over loudspeakers located around the city, he told AFP.

“Three packages will be retrieved today, but we still don’t know where the remaining two are.”

Fugu is one of Japan’s most expensive winter delicacies, and is often served in thin slices of sashimi or hot pot.

But the fish’s skins, intestines, ovaries and livers contain a poison called tetrodotoxin that can be fatal.

READ MORE: Ice fisher makes video about ice fishing rig, Internet can’t get enough

The part of the fish that contains the deadly poison differs from one kind of fugu to another.

Japanese chefs are required to obtain a special permit to prepare the fish, but several people in Japan are killed each year by incorrectly prepared fugu, with dozens more suffering non-fatal side effects, according to the health ministry.

“Eating a blowfish liver can paralyse motor nerves, and in a serious case cause respiratory arrest leading to death,” regional officials said in a warning statement.

© 2018 Agence France-Presse

Report an error
Blowfish error emergency warning
Emergency warning
fugu fish
Gamagori
Gamagori fish emergency warning
Gamagori Japan
Japan
Poison fish
Poisonous fugu fish

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News