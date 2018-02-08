Bob Layton Editorial: Losing a companion

From time to time you get a quiz with a lot of personal questions including, what’s your favorite movie?

I used to have an answer for that. Now I hesitate.

I really enjoyed the movie, A Prairie Home Companion. Many have told me they’ve never heard of it.

It the story of a long-time radio show in its very last broadcast, facing all kinds of issues, including death.

It stars Lily Tomlin, Meryl Street, Woody Harrelson, and Tommy Lee Jones.

The main character is Garrison Keillor, who actually wrote the story. He is an actual broadcaster, and there is a lesson for beginning announcers about keeping your focus no matter what happens when you are on the air.

I’ve actually watched A Prairie Home Companion a couple of times.

Then came a broadcaster’s bombshell.

Something that is happening in too many places, especially in the world of entertainment – Garrison Keillor is accused of inappropriate conduct, and fired from Minnesota Public radio.

So, what’s my favorite movie?

I still love the story, but not the storyteller.

Have you ever had to unhitch your wagon from a star?

Tell me about it.

Bob Layton is the news manager of the Corus Edmonton group of radio stations and a commentator for Global News.