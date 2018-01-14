Tim Stevenson joins list of Vision Vancouver members who won’t seek re-election

Another Vision Vancouver politician says he won’t seek re-election in the fall.

After 16 years on city council, Tim Stevenson’s time at Vancouver City Hall is coming to an end. Stevenson is the third Vision member who won’t seek re-election, following Andrea Reimer and Mayor Gregor Robertson.

The 72-year-old says he decided his time was up last year.

“There is a best due date for all of us in politics and it’s when to know it’s your time,” said Stevenson.

“I do think this will give Vision an opportunity to renew the party and the team that goes forward.”

Former Vision councillor Geoff Meggs left council last year to become Premier John Horgan’s chief of staff.

Meggs was replaced by Hector Bremner of the the Non-Partisan Association in October’s byelection.