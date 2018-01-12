Week-long trial scheduled for woman accused in death of Fletcher Kimmel

Trial dates have been set for the woman charged in the death of a 30-year-old Calgary man nearly a year ago.

Fletcher Kimmel’s body was found discarded in a wooded area west of Calgary on Jan. 29, 2017.

Kimmel had been missing for more than four months.

In October, police announced Stephanie Lee Outram was charged with causing indignity to a human body.

At the time, investigators said they believed numerous people were involved in Kimmel’s disappearance and death, but so far, no other charges have been laid.

Alberta Justice confirms Outram, 33, was in court on Thursday. A week-long trial has been scheduled beginning May 28.