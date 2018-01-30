Bob Layton Editorial: Who is winning the war on coal?

I wonder how the people of Hanna, Alta. are doing this winter, as they wonder about the personal futures and what is to become of their community.

The provincial government wants an end to the use of coal in this province, and while they are providing transition money for people of Hanna, the people are waiting to see what that will finally mean.

As the Alberta NDP strike what they believe is another blow for green energy, the federal government is giving the green light to a coal mining project near Tumbler Ridge, B.C. It’s the type of coal needed to produce steel, and there are lots of environmental conditions.

At the same time, there are six Canadian companies investing in new coal-powered electricity plants overseas. Nearly three billion dollars worth.

We’re talking 16-hundred new coal plants in 62 countries.

So, $40 million in tax money to get Hanna out of coal. Three billion in investment money to get other places into coal, much to the disgust of environmentalists.

Does it seem odd to you that everyone is not on the same page?

