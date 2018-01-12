News blooper: Truck takes out finish line at Australian cycle race

A large truck carrying bales of hay nearly ruined the end of a popular road cycling race near Adelaide, Australia when it crashed through the competition’s inflatable finish line gate.

The incident was captured on camera Thursday as Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Sarah Hancock prepared to report on the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under cycling race.

Hancock paused as the truck roared by, only to witness the transport drag the inflatable gate down the road.

“Oh my God,” Hancock reacted, standing stunned as the truck came to a stop farther down the highway.

Fortunately, the inflatable signage was not damaged and was quickly erected in enough time for the winner of the women’s race, Annette Edmondson to cross the line, ABC reported.

Annette Edmondson has won stage 1 of the women’s @tourdownunder and the TDU finish sign has been resurrected! @abcadelaide pic.twitter.com/mSoRsMLvCs — Sarah Hancock (@_SarahHancock) January 11, 2018

Two people were sitting near the inflatable finish line gate when the accident occurred, but it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Local police later said they were not notified to deal with the situation, ABC added.

