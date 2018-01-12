Sports
January 12, 2018 12:22 pm
Updated: January 12, 2018 1:27 pm

News blooper: Truck takes out finish line at Australian cycle race

By Online Video Producer  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: TV reporter captures truck crashing into the finish line of a cycle race

A A

A large truck carrying bales of hay nearly ruined the end of a popular road cycling race near Adelaide, Australia when it crashed through the competition’s inflatable finish line gate.

The incident was captured on camera Thursday as Australian Broadcasting Corporation reporter Sarah Hancock prepared to report on the opening stage of the Santos Tour Down Under cycling race.

Story continues below

WATCH: Anchor hilariously abandons live TV broadcast after being interrupted by fire alarm

Hancock paused as the truck roared by, only to witness the transport drag the inflatable gate down the road.

“Oh my God,” Hancock reacted, standing stunned as the truck came to a stop farther down the highway.

Fortunately, the inflatable signage was not damaged and was quickly erected in enough time for the winner of the women’s race, Annette Edmondson to cross the line, ABC reported.

WATCH: The best news bloopers of 2017

Two people were sitting near the inflatable finish line gate when the accident occurred, but it was not clear if anyone was injured.

Local police later said they were not notified to deal with the situation, ABC added.

— With files from Reuters

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 news blooper
Adelaide
Australia
Best 2018 news bloopers
Best 2018 TV bloopers
Caught On Camera
Cycling
Cycling race
News Blooper
Santos Tour Down Under
Truck hits finish line
TV Blooper

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News