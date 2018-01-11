Crime
January 11, 2018 7:17 pm
Updated: January 11, 2018 7:18 pm

Homicide investigators confirm suspicious death in Surrey was a homicide

By News Anchor  CKNW

Jan. 7: IHIT has been called to Cloverdale after a man died under suspicious circumstances. Grace Ke has the story.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that a suspicious death that happened in the 17800-block of 64 Avenue in Surrey on Jan. 7 was a homicide.

In a release, Cpl. Meghan Foster identified the victim as 37-year-old Surrey resident Shawnn Patrick Cotter.

Investigators believe the death was not random, and there’s no information linking it with any other acts of violence in the Lower Mainland.

Anybody with any information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448, or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

