London-area water levels expected to rise with rain and warm weather

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority (UPRCA) says water levels will be on the rise as rain and warmer temperatures are expected Thursday and Friday.

It will be a nice change of pace from the shovelling and snowy commutes that Londoners have grown accustomed to this winter, but it’s not something they should get used to.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London and the surrounding area. They say rain is expected to be patchy and light Thursday, becoming more widespread during the overnight hours into Friday.

The combination of rainfall and melting snow may result in pooling of water on roads and in low-lying areas.

The communications manager for the UPRCA, Steve Sauder, says with water levels expected to rise, residents need to stay clear of area waterways.

“Many parks are also flood plain areas, and those are the areas people usually go to walk, so we just want people to stay out of those areas because that’s really where we see the water levels rise during these flooding events,” said Sauder.

“This also includes creeks, ponds, anywhere where the ice is shifting, it’s a very changed environment from what it was a couple days ago.”

He says although there’s a significant amount of snow in the area, he doesn’t expect it to cause any major flooding, but that could change.

“Right now we’re not expecting it to be an issue over the next couple days, but we are still watching very closely because if the temperatures go higher or we get more precipitation than they’re predicting, then that could change the story.”

Environment Canada is calling for temperatures to return to colder than -10 C for the weekend, with heavy snow possible overnight Friday into Saturday.

The national weather agency says a very strong cold front will cross the region from northwest to southeast on Friday bringing an abrupt end to the mild spell. Rain will quickly transition to snow, with a risk of brief freezing rain during the changeover.

With the much colder air moving in on Friday, icy conditions on roads and sidewalks are to be expected.

The conservation authority says reservoirs at Fanshawe, Wildwood and Pittock Conservation Areas are at seasonal levels and the agency will continue to monitor them.