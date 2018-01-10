Skipp Anderson trial: Crown continues building case arguing sex was not consensual

WARNING: This post contains content some readers may find offensive.

Day three of the sexual assault trial for Skipp Anderson, the owner of Pink Lounge & Nightclub, got off to a rocky start.

Anderson, 40, testified on Tuesday in his own defence. Cross examination was reserved for Wednesday with justice Ronald Mills instructing Anderson not to speak to anyone about the trial prior to his testimony continuing and concluding on Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, court heard Anderson spoke on the phone about the trial to friend and fellow defense witness Derek Caplett on Tuesday evening. That set the tone for a feisty day of court with a number of objections and a lot of drama between Crown prosecutor Tamara Rock and the accused.

Anderson testified on Tuesday that the complainant, a 22-year-old man who cannot be named, initiated sex with him and assumed a position on top of him.

In cross examination on Wednesday, Rock asked Anderson “is it possible that you put your penis into (the complainant) while he was passed out?” to which Anderson responded “absolutely not.”

Rock went on to say “it would be convenient for you to make up a story to make it seem like sex was consensual, correct?” to which Anderson said “no.”

According to the Crown, in a statement to police a month after the July 2016 incident, Anderson failed to mention that the two didn’t use lubrication and that they stopped having sex the second time because the complainant was sore. The Crown believes this builds on its theory that the sex was not consensual.

Caplett was the final witness to take the stand. Both the Crown and defence will make their closing arguments Thursday before Mills charges the jury and they tackle the task of coming to a verdict.