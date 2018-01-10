Astronaut Chris Hadfield coming to Hamilton for Canada 151 tour
It’s called “To space and back.”
Astronaut Chris Hadfield will be partaking in a Canada 151 tour that has a stop in Hamilton.
Through his 21 years as an astronaut, three spaceflights and 2600 orbits of Earth, Colonel Hadfield has become a worldwide sensation.
The show will include Hadfield sharing a selection of stories, images, songs and ideas about the nation he is so proud to call home. Going back as far as its earliest inhabitants and touching on anything from geology to space travel, Hadfield truly delves into what – and who – has made Canada into the country it is today.
While in orbit, Hadfield was a constant presence on social media and produced what is considered to be the first music video shot in space, a version of David Bowie’s Space Oddity, which has been viewed over 16 million times.
The event will be held at the FirstOntario Concert Hall on Thursday, February 8.
