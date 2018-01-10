N.S. teen charged after Dartmouth junior high school receives threatening emails
A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after a Dartmouth junior high school received threatening messages on Tuesday.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to Ellenvale Junior High School on Belle Vista Drive at around 10:30 a.m. after the school received two anonymous emails. The emails contained threats, according to police.
Police say they were able to identify a suspect and arrested the teen at the school by 1 p.m.
“It was determined right away that it was a hoax, so there was no safety concern,” said spokesperson Const. Carol McIsaac.
The teen will face two counts of uttering threats and will be appearing in Halifax Provincial Youth Court at a later date.
