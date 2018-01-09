Calgary police issue warrant for American already accused in fatal Kansas swatting call

A man accused of a prank call that ended in the death of a Kansas man is now being sought by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) in relation to an unrelated swatting call in the city last month.

The Tactical Unit was called to a residence in the 2300 block of 17B Street S.W. after receiving a call from a man claiming he’d shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage.

Patrol officers and officers from the Tactical Unit quickly contained the scene and started evacuating nearby units.

As officers were trying to confirm the report, another 911 call came in from a woman living at the address who said she believed she was the victim of a swatting call.

She came out of the apartment and told police the shooting and hostage scenario was fake.

Police now believe the woman was targeted because of her online persona.

The CPS Cyber/Forensics Unit took over the case once the situation was resolved and identified a suspect who’d contacted the victim earlier that day.

Police told Global News on Tuesday the suspect is the same man accused in a prank call in Kansas on Dec. 29 where a man was killed by a police officer after units responded to a hoax kidnapping and shooting call.

Police and the FBI are investigating whether that prank call was prompted by an online gaming dispute, according to The Associated Press.

Police in Los Angeles have arrested a man they suspect made a bogus 911 call that led to another man's death thousands of kilometres away in Kansas. The prank is known as "swatting," and it's a threat police everywhere are seeing more and more.

Calgary police have now issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Tyler Raj Barriss of Los Angeles, California.

He’s charged with public mischief for allegedly falsely reporting that an offence has been committed, fraud for allegedly providing false information by letter or telecommunication, and mischief.

“The service takes swatting events extremely seriously and will investigate each incident thoroughly,” CPS said in a release.

“Swatting calls have the potential to create significant risks for both public and officer safety and can require an extensive amount of resources to respond and investigate.”