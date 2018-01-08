After two weeks, TMR residents of 25 Brittany Avenue still don’t have proper heat

While many Montrealers opted to stay at home to keep warm during the weekend’s cold spell, some residents at 25 Brittany Avenue in the Town of Mount-Royal say their home was no refuge from the low temperatures.

Loretta Ducharme says it’s been two weeks since she’s had adequate heating and she’s at her wit’s end.

Ducharme says her apartment is so cold she’s been forced out.

“I spend my days in restaurants all day long to keep warm,” Ducharme told Global News.

“It’s the biggest nightmare of my whole entire life. I’ll never forget it, I’ll never, ever forget it, as long as I live.”

Ducharme claims that the landlord was not responsive for days.

When they finally made efforts to fix the situation, Ducharme says they haven’t done enough.

Global News first spoke to Ducharme last Wednesday. At the time, a heating company was working in the building.

“I gave them 48 hours after they did this repair to see if it would improve. I said, ‘OK, I’ll give it some time for it to kick in. But it hasn’t kicked in,'” the tenant said.

According to Ducharme, her home’s thermometer reads 16 C on Monday afternoon, but it’s gotten as low as 10 C.

Neighbour Linda Cotovanu says her apartment is also still cold, showing a picture of her home’s thermometer at 15 C.

Quebec’s rental board mandates temperatures should not fall below 21 C.

Tenants’ rights advocate Arnold Bennett calls this a “major case,” given how long it’s allegedly taken them to respond and the extreme cold weather.

But those affected have options, Bennett says.

“They can go to the Regie du Batiment and ask them for a reduction of rent, in some cases, they could ask the Regie for authorization to deposit the rent to the Regie until the problem is solved. They can ask the Regie to order that work to be done promptly,” Bennett said.

Bennett also noted tenants in this situation are entitled to compensation.

Municipal government can also intervene and fine the landlord.

Global News reached out to the landlord Ammoro Inc.

Their lawyer replied that they reacted “swiftly and efficiently by calling the appropriate professionals and providing temporary heating sources such as portable heaters.”

Ducharme says she was only offered heaters on Monday afternoon.

“I’m tired. I just want to go home and lay down and rest and read a book and relax, that’s all I’m asking for,” said a teary-eyed Ducharme.