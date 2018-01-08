Driver charged with impaired driving after head-on crash in Etobicoke

A 28-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving following a head-on crash that killed an 87-year-old woman in Etobicoke Sunday night.

Toronto police said they responded to a call of a two-vehicle collision around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of Eglinton Avenue and Royal York Road.

Police said a 2003 Toyota Highlander was travelling eastbound on Eglinton Avenue when it struck a 2017 Honda Civic head on.

The 87-year-old woman in the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Highlander was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries but was later downgraded to life-threatening.

Police said the 28-year-old driver has been charged with impaired driving.

The identities of the deceased and the accused have not been released.

The roads in the area were closed for the investigation but have since been reopened.