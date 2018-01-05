Canada
January 5, 2018 2:23 pm
Updated: January 5, 2018 2:25 pm

Sentencing arguments in Amanda Lindhout kidnapping case set for March

By Jim Bronskill The Canadian Press

Amanda Lindhout poses for a portrait in Toronto on Monday, October 16, 2017, as she helps to promote her mother Lorinda Stewart's book "One Day Closer". The book is Lorinda Stewart's account of her quest to bring her kidnapped daughter home after she was kidnapped in Somalia in 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Chris Young, The Canadian Press
Sentencing arguments are slated for March 22 in the case of a Somalian man found guilty in the kidnapping of Amanda Lindhout.

The one-day hearing will help Ontario Superior Court Justice Robert Smith decide a sentence for Ali Omar Ader, who faces up to life in prison.

Smith ruled in December that Ader, a 40-year-old Somalian national, was a “willing participant” in the 2008 hostage-taking of Lindhout, who was working as a freelance journalist near Mogadishu at the time.

The judge found much of Ader’s testimony was unbelievable and did not support his claim that he was forced into serving as a negotiator and translator on behalf of a gang who threatened to harm him and his family.

Lindhout, raised in Red Deer, Alta., and photographer Nigel Brennan of Australia were snatched by armed men while pursuing a story, the beginning of 15 months in captivity.

The RCMP lured Ader to Canada on the pretext of signing a lucrative book-publishing deal, leading to his arrest in Ottawa in June 2015.

