Woman found frozen to death on Winnipeg street was pregnant

The Winnipeg mom found frozen on Furby Street last week was two months pregnant when she died.

Windy Sinclair, 29, was found on December 28, three days after she disappeared from Seven Oaks Hospital.

Her mom, Eleanor Sinclair, said she learned Thursday night her daughter was pregnant at the time of her death.

“I was left with more questions than answers,” her mom said.

Sinclair had a meeting with health officials Thursday after raising questions about what happened in hospital before Windy died.

Sinclair said her daughter had struggled with a methamphetamine addiction and had been acting strangely during Christmas dinner. They called 911 and paramedics, concerned about a possible overdose, brought her to Seven Oaks General Hospital.

In a statement the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA ) said Windy was seen by a physician at Seven Oaks, and tests were subsequently ordered.

“The health record indicates that the patient was not in the treatment room when the physician returned and a search was conducted for her on the premises. Staff attempted to contact her family via the phone number available on her chart,” the statement read.

Sinclair believes more should have been done to keep her daughter in hospital.

“She was left alone in her room. They didn’t phone the family. They didn’t phone next of kin,” Sinclair said.

The WRHA is conducting an internal review to see if the hospital used what’s known as a Code Yellow to search for Sinclair after finding her missing.

“When a patient leaves before care is complete without informing staff, a Code Yellow may be called and a procedure undertaken to search for the individual. Our internal review will include an investigation to determine if a Code Yellow was called in this case,” the statement read.