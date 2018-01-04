Manitoba scientists look to witnesses and security footage for clues to fireball

In case you hadn’t heard, there was a celestial event over the province Wednesday night.

The Manitoba Museum tweeted about the sighting.



Story continues below Did you see the giant fireball last night? We'll be updating our Current Night Sky page as we learn more about the event. The page also has a link where you can submit a report if you witnessed the fireball so all the info can be collected and analyzed. https://t.co/dnKSzsWAFR — Manitoba Museum (@ManitobaMuseum) January 4, 2018

The planetarium website also included a post inviting people to report the fireball:

“A bright fireball was seen about 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 3rd in a wide area across Manitoba, Minnesota, and northwestern Ontario. If you saw this object, please go to www.imo.net and click on the “Report a Fireball” button at the top of the page. This is where ALL reports are being collected and analysed.”

Despite being on holiday, Scott Young, manager of the Planetarium at the Manitoba Museum called in to 680 CJOB Thursday morning to discuss what people saw.

Young said his voicemail was full and email inbox was overflowing. Evidently lots of people saw the light, and not just here in Manitoba.

“It turns out that people from Winnipeg all the way down to Minneapolis-St. Paul and almost to Green Bay Wisconsin, saw this thing in the sky,” Young said.

NASA tweeted Wednesday saying the Quadrantid meteor shower would hit its peak overnight, but Young suggested the meteor shower was not necessarily the source of the light in the sky.

“The earth gets pelted with these rocks all the time. There’s probably one or two every day that hits the earth somewhere and burns up,” Young said.

“We’re not sure exactly yet whether this is related to the Quadrantid or just another random space rock, but that’s what all the reports are helping find out. “

Even though they happen all the time, sightings of meteors falling to earth are rare, Young said. The duration of the light was about three seconds, so there isn’t much chance there will be amateur video or pictures of the event, but they are hoping to find security footage that might have captured it.

The planetarium is hoping people or businesses with surveillance cameras will share any footage they find to help in their search for answers. A post on their website directs anyone with video to contact by email:

UPDATE 9:16 a.m. CST 4 Jan 2018: if you have any security camera footage that was recording last night, please check to see if this event showed up. Even if your camera does not point at the sky, it may have recorded the flash and shadows cast by objects on the ground. Please contact scyoung@manitobamuseum.ca with any footage.

” If you work at a gas station, you’ve got those all-night security cams, go back and take a look. You might not see the streak in the sky, but it lit up the whole ground apparently” Young said.

From video footage, he said, they could determine the times and the direction. They also hope that a few astronomers who have ‘all-sky’ cameras in remote locations that may have caught the event but those images can take a few days to be shared.

Young said they are hoping to see some video that will help them determine where the rock came from, and where it landed, if any pieces actually made it all the way to the ground.

They do know the general area of where the meteor fell to earth — northeast of Thief River Falls, Young said. But he isn’t holding out hope that anyone will find remnants of the rock. It would be spread over a very wide area, in a region that already has a lot of little brown rocks, so, finding any remaining pieces of the meteor will be a difficult process.