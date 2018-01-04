What to know about the 2018 Calgary property and business tax assessments

The City of Calgary says over half a million property and business tax assessments will be mailed out on Thursday.

The assessments, which are an estimate of the market value of your home or rental value of your business as of July 1, 2017, are used to determine municipal property and business taxes.

READ MORE: Calgary property tax assessments 2017: what you need to know

On Thursday, the city said Calgary residential assessment values have increased by an average of two per cent compared to last year. Non-residential values decreased by about five per cent compared to 2017.

The median assessment for a single-family residential home is $480,000, compared to $460,000 the previous year.

The median residential condominium assessment, on the other hand, fell to $260,000 from $270,000 in 2017.

WATCH BELOW: What Calgary’s 2018 budget means for your pocketbook

READ MORE: Calgary city council passes 2018 budget with property tax hike

Calgary business and property owners will now have 67 days to review and appeal their assessments.

For more information or to compare your assessed value with other similar properties, visit the city’s website.