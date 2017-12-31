London police respond to man who barricaded himself in his own home
A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody following an early morning incident.
Around 5 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, London police responded to reports of a distraught man who had barricaded himself in his home on Osgoode Drive.
Through negotiations, officers say they were able to resolve the incident, and around 6:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody.
Police say there was no danger at any time to any member of the public, and add the investigation is ongoing.
