Crime
December 31, 2017 12:02 pm

London police respond to man who barricaded himself in his own home

A 50-year-old man has been taken into custody following an early morning incident.

Around 5 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, London police responded to reports of a distraught man who had barricaded himself in his home on Osgoode Drive.

Through negotiations, officers say they were able to resolve the incident, and around 6:30 a.m. the man was taken into custody.

Police say there was no danger at any time to any member of the public, and add the investigation is ongoing.

