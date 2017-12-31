Winnipeg New Year’s Eve celebrations pushing through the cold

Winnipeggers may be complaining to each other about the weather, but when it comes to pushing through extreme cold, people wear it as badge of honour.

So when Toronto, Ottawa and Calgary have to alter or cancel New Year’s Eve plans because of the conditions, what happens in Winnipeg?

At The Forks, the show must go on, especially the fireworks.

“We’re going to do two sets. We have a pyrotechnics show at 8 p.m. for those young families, and then of course the big fireworks show at midnight,” said Chelsea Thomson, manager of marketing and communications for The Forks. “We’ve gone through in all kinds of weather conditions before.”

There will also be a dance party by the Festival Stage, crafts indoors for the kids and an artist painting on a big snow canvas, among other things.

“We have some horse-drawn wagon rides, and it might be too cold for the horses, we’ll wait and see, but for the most part I think if you dress properly and take time to warm up in the Market building, you’ll be just fine,” Thomson explained. “There’s still a lot of people out there skating and playing hockey, they’re just making sure they get inside when they start to feel too cold.”

All the events at The Forks are free. You can learn more about what’s happening, including whether part of the Red River Mutual Trail will be open, at their website.