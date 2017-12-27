Extensive damage after early morning house fire in Vernon
An aggressive fire ripped through three structures in Vernon on Wednesday morning causing extensive damage to a residence that will likely have to be demolished, according to fire officials.
The blaze broke out around 5:34 a.m. in the garage of a home at 2206 32 Street, which is across the street from Vernon Jubilee Hospital.
Vernon Fire and Rescue Captain Reinhard Mann said twenty firefighters responded with three pieces of apparatus.
When fire crews arrived the garage was fully involved.
The fire had spread to the exterior of the residence and jumped to an adjacent garage belonging to the neighbouring home.
“That’s where the fire seemed to have initiated there and spread, there was alot of debris in between the garage and the home,” Mann said.
One adult male inside the home escaped after being alerted to the blaze by neighbours.
He is now displaced and is being assisted by Emergency Social Services.
The blaze caused extensive damage to the property and Mann said the older model home will likely have to be demolished.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
