December 25, 2017 8:23 am
Updated: December 25, 2017 10:24 am

At least 4 killed after bus swerves into pedestrian underpass in Moscow

By Staff Reuters

WATCH ABOVE: At least four people were killed and another 15 were injured when a bus crashed the stairs at a Metro station on Monday.

MOSCOW — A passenger bus swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass in Moscow on Monday, killing at least four people, Russian news agencies reported.

Video from the scene posted on social media showed a bus veering off the road and plunging down the steps of a pedestrian underpass, crushing several people beneath its wheels.

The driver of the bus had been detained by police, agencies said, after he lost control of the vehicle. The incident occurred on one of the Russian capital’s busiest roads near the Slavyansky Boulevard metro station.

A view shows the scene of an incident involving a passenger bus, which swerved off course and drove into a busy pedestrian underpass, in Moscow, Dec. 25, 2017.

Stringer/Reuters

Monday was an ordinary working day in Russia where Orthodox Christmas will be celebrated on Jan. 7.

An unnamed emergency services source told the TASS news agency that the number of fatalities had risen to five people. There were also unconfirmed reports that some 15 people had been injured.

WATCH: A bus drove into a pedestrian underpass in Moscow on Monday killing four people.

The Interfax news agency said investigators were looking into whether the incident had occurred as a result of a technical fault with the bus.

Ten ambulances, fire service personnel, and three medivac helicopters were on the scene, agencies reported.

