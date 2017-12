Siloam Mission celebrated Christmas Sunday serving up their annual holiday meal.

Roughly 600 guests took part in the meal that happened from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, coleslaw and pie for dessert was served.

Chris Buffington, food services manager at Siloam mission, spoke about the event.

“It’s really special to put on something like this,” said Buffington. “Food really brings people together, it’s a great to see the community come together.”

Siloam Mission is a non-profit charity that helps feed the less fortunate on a daily basis in Winnipeg and was founded in 1987.