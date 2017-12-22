P.K. Subban, as old Man ‘Eddie,’ joins in on the spirit of giving

NHL star defencemen P.K. Subban is up to his old tricks again with his fourth annual holiday surprise video.

In a Twitter post, the ex-Hab disguised himself as an elderly man named “Eddie,” handing out candy canes on the Nashville strip to unsuspecting bystanders.

Number 76 also hit the famous music scene dancing as old man Eddie and even taking the stage as a live band played.

Subban, along with linemate Roman Josi and Montreal Chef Antonio Park, took over a lower-income family’s living room and filled it with brand new appliances and Christmas gifts.

This is the fourth time Subban has dawned a new face to surprise fans.

Subban also didn’t forget about his commitment to the Montreal Children’s hospital, donating a large box filled with toys .

“Of course I couldn’t forget about my friends at the Montreal Children’s hospital. I love you guys,” Subban said.

You can watch the video here.