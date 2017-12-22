Blake Shelton named 2017’s most-played artist on country radio

For Blake Shelton, 2017 has proven to be quite the year; not only did he bag himself the People‘s Sexiest Man Alive title, but he’s also been named the most-played artist on country radio.

Shelton, 41, soared to the top of the yearly chart, according to data tallied by Mediabase, a site that measures nationwide radio airplay across stations.

The singer bagged the No. 1 slot for both the most-played male and overall artist of the year, with a lot of the figures based on his two huge No. 1 hits: A Guy With A Girl and Every Time I Hear That Song.

Maren Morris was country radio’s most-played female artist of the year, with hits such as 80s Mercedes and I Could Use a Love Song, as well as her collaboration with Thomas Rhett, Craving You.

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani reveals just how much Blake Shelton helped inspire ‘Christmas Eve’

Rhett landed as runner-up to Shelton in the top overall artists poll, closely followed by Brett Young, Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line.

The top male artists chart was nearly identical, but with Jon Pardi replacing Florida Georgia Line to bag the No. 5 position.

READ MORE: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ‘Make It Feel Like Christmas’ on ‘The Voice’

In terms of the top female artists, Kelsea Ballerini landed in second place after Morris, while Lauren Alaina bagged the No. 3 slot. Carrie Underwood and Carly Pearce then rounded off the top five.