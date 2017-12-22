D’Arcy’s A.R.C. van window smashed in Winnipeg

An animal rescue in Winnipeg was left with a smashed van window after a person vandalized their vehicle.

It happened on Saturday morning, Surveillance cameras caught someone checking around D’Arcy’s A.R.C.’s property, going through the garbage and smashing the car window.

“it’s just sad that somebody would break into a vehicle but also to break into a vehicle that belongs to a charity,” D’Arcy Johnston from the shelter said.

The rescue says the camera footage didn’t get a good enough shot to be used to identify the person so they are hoping anyone with information will step forward and contact police.

The organization is also planning on increasing security after a break in earlier this year.

“People have jumped our back gate and gone through our shed. It just seems to be on the increase so we will have to take measures to keep things locked down,” Johnston said.